DeSantis announces return of Summer camps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that activities for children can return this summer. The executive decision is effective immediately.
Citing low COVID-19 numbers in Florida’s youth, DeSantis made the move to open up to extracurricular sports and camps for children.
“We trust parents to use common sense,” said DeSantis.
Despite hearing the good news of summer camp restrictions being lifted, the Suncoast Science Center in Sarasota is continuing to have their STEM summer camp virtually.
The camp begins on June first and campers will be able to join in via Zoom with their friends and camp counselor.
Ping Faulhaber, says the camp was designed to be virtual for the first couple of weeks.
“Actually this morning we have designed camp for the first two weeks will be virtual. And we’re able to do it virtually some of the courses are easier to do virtual such as coding and game design”. says Faulhaber.
Meanwhile, Nathan Benderson Park is having its normal summer camp where the children come out daily for various outdoor activities.
Camp Director Meghan Ferrell says the outdoor activities will help their campers practice social distancing.
“The average height of a kayak paddle is 7 feet. So for little kids, you are teaching them when they’re six or seven years old. That’s your measuring stick. You’re supposed to say this far apart from each other. That is in our favor. We’re going to be operating in smaller groups, sanitizing equipment before any other group goes in”. explains Ferrell.
Despite governor DeSantis lifting restrictions for summer camps, Suncoast mom Narissa Smith says she will not be sending her three children to any kind of camp.
"I just want to know clearly out written in paper what are your procedures how are you going to keep the kids safe. Like I’m not there to see how they’re sanitizing or whatnot. I don’t know if I trust it. I rather just keep my kids home and you know safe". says Smith.
For more information on Suncoast Science Center’s Summer camp, click here.
For more information on summer camps at Nathan Benderson Park, click here.
