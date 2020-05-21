TSA announces some changes for their security procedures at airports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Transportation Security Administration announcing changes to their security procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucas Welsh is a firefighter from Columbus, Ohio. He was flying out of SRQ today and he says he’s happy that the TSA is making some changes.
“I mean if they are doing extra things to protect us that’s awesome," said Welsh. “If we can prevent more people from contracting this virus it’s a lot better.”
TSA says passengers will now be allowed to carry a 12 ounce liquid, people will not hand over their boarding pass but scan it themselves, carry on food will be screened separately and social distancing will take place at all their checkpoints. Passengers are also urged to wear a mask.
“I think it’s a combined effort," said Mark Stuckey, Executive Vice President of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. "The airport authority, the TSA and the airlines are all working together to make sure it’s as safe as possible for travelers to get through the airport and to their destination.”
SRQ has also stepped up what they are doing. They are requiring that their workers wear face masks, they’ve installed plastic shields at counters, have social distancing markers throughout the airport, as well as hand sanitizing stations.
“We are following standard best practices that all airports are using and we’ve doubled our cleaning staff," said Stuckey. "So we have a lot of cleaning staff cleaning all the touch points throughout the terminal.”
