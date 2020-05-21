State approves Manatee County vacation rental re-opening

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The state has approved Manatee County’s plans to re-open local vacation rentals under a set of health and safety protocols.
Under the plan, vacation rental agencies may now accept bookings from residents of U.S. states with an overall COVID-19 case rate totaling 700 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 15.
Reservations from COVID-19 hot spots identified by the Governor are to be avoided for the next 30 - 45 days.
International reservations will not be accepted.
In addition to these regulations, vacation rental owners must implement social distancing and follow cleanliness standards for the property.
