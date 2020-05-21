Siesta Key, Sarasota Bayfront Fourth of July fireworks cancelled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and Suncoast Charities for Children have announced the cancellation of this year’s July 4th Fireworks displays.
The two groups issued a joint statement Thursday announcing that due to concerns about public safety, social distancing and crowd management during the ongoing pandemic led to the decision to cancel the event.
The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce has organized the Siesta Key Community Fireworks for nearly 30 years. Suncoast Charities for Children, in partnership with Marina Jack, have organized and produced the July 4th Bayfront fireworks for the past 12 years.
“Organizers for both displays look forward to bringing their displays back next year and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday,” reads a press release from the organizations.
