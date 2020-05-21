Siesta Key hotel owner says he expects business to start picking up in summer

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Memorial Day weekend is usually a busy time for Siesta Key Beach Resort, but this year it will look different.
The hotel’s owner, Michael Holderness, said because of COVID-19 he has had to cancel many reservations. Currently, the hotel is only being used for people to stay if they are traveling from far away to check in on their loved ones. First responders have also been staying at the hotel if they need a place to stay after potentially being exposed to the virus.
While the holiday weekend won’t be as busy for the hotel, Holderness said he has hope for the summer months. He said many tourist have called to make reservations for June and July.
“Now we’re just trying to get back to normal. We’re preparing to open back up fully. Dusting off the cobwebs as you might say. So we’re excited about it. I think that our summer is going to be amazing. So to the other businesses out there I want them to know that 2021 could be like the roaring 20′s with our open spaces and our sunshine,”said Holderness.
The Siesta Key Beach Resort recently purchased a Decon7, which is the device used to sanitize ambulances. They said they are planning to clean rooms with this device between each guests stay.
Holderness went on to say he believes the hotel will be able to recover and bounce back faster after the Coronavirus compared to the Red Tide bloom of 2018.
