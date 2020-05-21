Sen. Rick Scott urges DOJ investigation after Planned Parenthood receives PPP

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida did receive a loan as part of the Payroll Protection Program. This loan has been used to pay our health services and health education staff to continue providing care and education to our patients. Before we applied for this loan we carefully scrutinized the eligibility requirement and it was abundantly clear that PPSWCF qualified for this loan. Our staff and Board were grateful to receive this loan to help us deal with the economic uncertainty facing all small business as the time.