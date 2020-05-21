Sarasota sex offender arrested for child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a registered sex offender on 96 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Investigators were notified that Aaron Craver, a registered sex offender, had told his probation officer he downloaded child pornography.
Detectives determined Craver was using his roommate’s cell phone without his knowledge or permission to access the dark web to save images and videos in hidden files.
A search warrant resulted in the seizure of a cellphone and a tablet. During a forensic examination of all electronic devices, detectives recovered 96 images and videos depicting child pornography with victims ranging in age from infant to eight years old.
Craver is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2015 in Florida on federal charges of Possession of Child Pornography. He is in custody with no bond.
