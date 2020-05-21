It’s beginning to feel a lot like Summer!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Memorial day weekend it typically thought of as the unofficial start of Summer. Well it got a jump start today as temperatures soared into the low 90′s and the heat index topped out into the mid to upper 90′s.
There were even the big time thunderstorms that developed on the sea breeze interaction and heat of the day in our inland Counties. A cluster of storms broke out in S. Central Florida around 3 p.m. dumped over 2″ of rain in just a short period of time. There was also a severe thunderstorm warning for a brief period over Highlan ds County.
This is normally what we see during the next several months with an occasional break in the action every so often. We also saw a tremendous amount of dangerous lightning with the storm cells inland.
Remember we are known as the lightning capitol of N. America, meaning we see more lightning strikes here from Tampa to Ft. Meyers than another other place in the U.S. and beyond.
We can expect to see scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening through Memorial day. The rain chance will be 40% inland and 30% along the coast. Not everyone will see rain but there will be a few that do.
Over the next few days the storms will have a better chance for developing closer to the coast as winds during the morning hours and early afternoon will be out the SE. This will tend to keep the sea breeze pinned closer to the coast and this sea breeze will be the catalyst for storms to develop.
Otherwise through much of the day expect mostly sunny skies with with highs in the upper 80′s near the coast and low 90′s inland through Monday.
The boating weather looks good with seas generally less than 2 feet and seas remaining fairly calm with a light chop. Winds and seas will get a little higher as storms move out over the water later in the day.
