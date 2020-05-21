Florida DOH announces 48,675 positive COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has updated its latest COVID-19 statistics, confirming 48,675 positive COVID-19 cases involving 47,381 Florida residents.
The DOH also confirmed 2,144 in its daily 11 a.m. update. It’s an increase of 48 fatal cases from yesterday’s total. Data in COVID-19 testing can be delayed due to multiple labs processing results at different rates.
Here are the latest case totals in the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 933 Residents: 927 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 6
Conditions and Care Deaths: 88 Hospitalizations* Residents: 200 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 394 (43%) Female: 533 (57%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 179 (19%) White: 599 (65%) Other: 65 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 84 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 195 (21%) Not-Hispanic: 599 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 133 (14%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 550 Residents: 534 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 67 Hospitalizations* Residents: 154 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 66
Gender: Male: 219 (41%) Female: 315 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 37 (7%) White: 430 (81%) Other: 35 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 32 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 47 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 418 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 69 (13%)
