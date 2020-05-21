First Alert Weather:The heat and humdity are back along with inland rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dew point values have jumped almost ten degrees over the last twenty four hours. Dew points are related to relative humidity and the jump in both is most defiantly noticeable this morning. There are even a few places where we will see light fog. Once dawn breaks and the atmosphere starts to mix a bit we will have a mostly sunny start to the day. Aside from the muggy air, the second noticeable change in today’s weather will be the high temperatures. We will watch highs break 90 in many inland locations and upper 80′s closer to the coast. The “Feels Like” temperature will jump to near 100 this afternoon and the AC units will be cranking.