First Alert Weather:The heat and humdity are back along with inland rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dew point values have jumped almost ten degrees over the last twenty four hours. Dew points are related to relative humidity and the jump in both is most defiantly noticeable this morning. There are even a few places where we will see light fog. Once dawn breaks and the atmosphere starts to mix a bit we will have a mostly sunny start to the day. Aside from the muggy air, the second noticeable change in today’s weather will be the high temperatures. We will watch highs break 90 in many inland locations and upper 80′s closer to the coast. The “Feels Like” temperature will jump to near 100 this afternoon and the AC units will be cranking.
A pattern shift will occur overnight and our east winds strengthen. This will move us into a somewhat typical summer weather pattern. In this pattern we get storms building inland and drifting back to the coast in the later afternoon and evening. Because of a blocking pattern that will move us from one stagnant weather pattern to another stagnant pattern. So, by tomorrow, west moving inland storms will be with us for the next five days or more, and temperatures will be warmer than average.
