DOH-Sarsota: More drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that they will conduct two more COVID-19 drive-thru testing opportunities next week at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S. on the island of Venice.
The tests are given by appointment to anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a healthcare setting. The tests will be given from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28.
Residents must call 941-861-2883, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m to get an appointment. They will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.
Those with an appointment should enter the Community Center from Nokomis Avenue on May 27 or May 28 and follow the signs. Citizens should wear a face mask if possible, stay in their vehicle, and be prepared to show their driver’s license. DOH-Sarasota medical staff will oversee and assist each patient with throat swabbing. Drivers will then proceed to the testing site exit on Nassau Street.
Law enforcement will be on hand for traffic control. Bicyclists and pedestrians can be accommodated as long as they have appointments. Please maintain social distancing. If you utilize public transportation to arrive at the site, you must rely on public transportation for your departure.
DOH-Sarasota staff will contact citizens with test results in 4-5 days.
