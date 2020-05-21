DOH-Sarasota issues “No Swim” advisory for Brohard Beach

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued a “no swim” advisory for Brohard Beach due to a water quality issue.
The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, May 18 was outside acceptable limits. This bacteria can come from pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife and human sewage.
The beach remains open, but beach-goers are advised to stay out of the water.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available Friday, May 22.
Brohard Beach is a pet-friendly beach, and while residents can walk their pups on a leash on the sand, they are encouraged not to let animals swim in the water. They are also asking pet-owners to clean up after their pets. Additionally, children in diapers and people of all ages with diarrhea should not go into the water.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.