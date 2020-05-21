DEO confirms ‘security incident,’ those affected have been notified

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 has learned that there has been a security incident regarding re-employment assistance with the Department of Economic Opportunity website. The department says it was caught within an hour and those affected will be given identity protection.
A few applicants reached out to our newsroom after receiving an email from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity asking for personal information such as their PIN for the website. Some were concerned this was a phishing scam. The DEO confirmed the letter was from them.
The DEO said the email was sent “to individuals who applied via paper or the mobile friendly application. This email is to deliver them their temporary PIN in order to access the CONNECT system and is extremely important for this person to collect their benefits”
One hour later, officials with the department confirmed that there was security incident and that the situation is under control. The DEO says that the email that was sent out was legit and not phishing, but has not confirmed whether the two incidents are correlated.
“We have notified individuals that were part of a data security incident associated with Reemployment Assistance claims. This issue was addressed within 1 hour after we became aware of the incident. While the incident was handled within 1 hour, in an abundance of caution, we are making available identity protection services at no charge to affected individuals, and we have also advised them to report any unauthorized activity on their financial accounts. At this time, we have not received any reports of malicious activity," reads a statement from a DEO spokesperson.
ABC7 will update this story with more information as it is received. We are working to confirm how many people were affected.
