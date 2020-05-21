CDC now says COVID-19 “does not spread easily” on surfaces; Suncoast Businesses Still Taking Precaution

"The circulating of air is what people are afraid of, so as the air circulates in here, the UV light is killing the nasty stuff that's coming through it. In the long run, our goal is to stay open. I don't ever want to see what happened over the last two months happen again, so if we can keep people healthy and make them feel safe, that's our number goal. Not cheap, but worth it,” Kelli Jaco, the owner of Jaco's Boxing & Fitness Gym, tells ABC7.