Venice and North Port High School planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port and Venice High Schools will hold an in person ceremony.
The school board is approving the plan this week.
If all goes as planned, both schools will hold their graduation ceremonies at Cool Today Park.
However, they will have to follow CDC safe distancing rules.
Venice High School will hold its ceremony on July 16th at 8:00 p.m.
North Port High has not officially announced when it will hold its graduation ceremony.
