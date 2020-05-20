Some Floridians say they’re being overpaid by the Department of Economic Opportunity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As many Floridians are awaiting unemployment benefits, some tell ABC 7 they’re being overpaid by the Department of Economic Opportunity.
As the state re-opens, many people are heading back to work. If you filed for unemployment the DEO has a FAQ that says you need to end your claim.
Many of you have asked how to do this and this is what we found:
If you have received extra state and federal benefits past your time of unemployment, the DEO says there are several ways to return the money.
“You can pay back overpayments by mailing a check to the address below, Payable to UC Trust Fund,” said DEO press secretary Paige Landrum on Wednesday morning.
By mail:
The Department of Economic Opportunity
Benefit Payment Control P.O. Drawer 5050 Tallahassee, FL 32314-5050
Online:
You can also return payment by credit card online at http://www.floridajobs.org/Reemployment-Assistance-Service-Center/reemployment-assistance/claimants/repay-overpayment
If you have questions the DEO says to call: 1-833-352-7759.
