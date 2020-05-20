Suncoast Pediatric Hospitals Prepare for Rare Illness in Kids Linked to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There's an increasing spotlight on how COVID-19 impacts children. We are now learning that kids are not entirely immune to experiencing symptoms or complications from the virus. There are hundreds of cases where children are being diagnosed with an illness that is said to be caused by COVID-19. Just yesterday, we learned about the first few cases in Florida, but there have not been any reported cases on the Suncoast.