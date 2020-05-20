NASA Telescope WFIRST renamed after ‘Mother of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman

Earlier today NASA announced that it would be changing the name of the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) to the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. The name change was to honor the legacy of Dr. Nancy Grace Roman, and known today as the ‘Mother of Hubble’. She created the NASA’s space astronomy program, became the first female executive at NASA, and served as NASA’s first Chief of Astronomy throughout the 1960s and 1970s.