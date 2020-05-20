Lakewood Ranch Medical expands ER/procedural area visitation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has now expanded visitation in the emergency room and surgical/procedural areas.
LWRMC will not allow patients one visitor, age 18 and older to accompany patients upon arrival. Visitors will be screened and will be required to wear a mask and use hand-sanitizer. Visitors will be limited to a specific room.
Visitors will not be allowed in inpatient nursing units.
The hospital also released a detailed list of current visitation rules:
• ER – Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may accompany a patient in the ER. The visitor must come in with the patient at the time of arrival. Both are required to wear a mask that they should bring with them if possible. The visitor must stay in the specific room assigned to the patient until discharge or until the visitor leaves. If the patient is admitted as observation or inpatient, no visitation is permitted on the Nursing Units.
• Surgical/procedural areas – Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may accompany the patient for admitting and pre-surgical areas. Both will be required to wear a mask upon arrival. The visitor will need to leave when the patient is taken to the Pre-Operative area and may not wait at the hospital. The visitor will be notified when the patient is ready to be picked up and given their discharge information. The visitor again needs a mask as they enter the building for discharge. If a patient is to stay overnight after their procedure, no visitation is allowed on the Nursing Units.
• Labor and Delivery: limitation of one support person who may stay over night
• Mom and Baby/Post-partum**: one support person who may stay over night
• Neonatal: one support person
• Exceptions may be made for certain special needs patients, compassionate care/end-of-life situations.
