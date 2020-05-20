The heat is on for the Memorial weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to feel like summer this weekend coming with highs near 90 and a 30% chance for thunderstorms.
Another beautiful day expected on Thursday with a high around 86 at the coast and around 90 inland areas. No real threat of any rain near the coast but there is a 20% chance for some scattered late day storms well east of I-75.
Friday winds begin to veer around to the SE which will bring up the humidity and the feels like temperatures. We will still see a afternoon sea breeze develop which will push inland and be the driver for a few scattered late day storms.
Some of these storms will produce some dangerous lightning and some heavy rain for a few areas especially inland communities. The rain chance is at 30% on Friday inland and 20% along the coast.
This pattern will persist through the weekend with generally sunny skies through the early afternoon followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon along with a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be near 90 for most everyone except right on the water where the high will be in the mid 80’s.
Boating weather is looking great with winds out of the SW at 5-10 knots and seas running less than 2 feet.
Memorial day weekend boating is looking good as well, just be mindful of the scattered storms in the late afternoon trying to break toward the coast.
