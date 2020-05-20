First Alert Weather: Plenty of sunshine today before weekend showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air and high pressure is moving into the Suncoast and bringing with it the promise for lots of sunshine and rain free skies. Both today and tomorrow will feature similar weather with tomorrow being a bit warmer and having a few more clouds. The dry air slowly gets chipped away on Friday as moisture returns and so too do rain chances. On Friday the majority of showers or thunderstorms will form in inland locations as we will remain in a southwest wind. The southwest wind will force the sea breeze well inland and keep showers pushed back from the coast.