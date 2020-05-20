As controversy looms over DOH employee firing, COVID-19 dashboard updates totals

(WWSB) - The Department of Health Dashboard updated their latest COVID-19 totals Wednesday, following questions to Gov. Ron DeSantis about the firing of an employee who helped create the website.
As of Wednesday morning, the DOH is reporting 47,471 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,096 deaths. It’s an increase of 44 deaths following yesterday’s count in which the state surpassed 2,000 total fatal cases of the coronavirus.
Gov. DeSantis said some surges in reporting can be attributed to varying reporting times for different labs. The governor also responded to reports that a DOH employee who helped create the system was fired after refusing to manipulate data.
A spokesperson for DeSantis said the firing was a result of insubordination.
Here are the latest COVID-19 totals in the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 893 Residents: 888 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 5
Conditions and Care Deaths: 84 Hospitalizations* Residents: 199 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 371 (42%) Female: 517 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 173 (19%) White: 575 (65%) Other: 66 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 74 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 188 (21%) Not-Hispanic: 587 (66%) Unknown/No Data: 113 (13%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 538 Residents: 522 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 65 Hospitalizations* Residents: 148 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 66
Gender: Male: 215 (41%) Female: 307 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 35 (7%) White: 416 (80%) Other: 33 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 38 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 46 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 406 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 70 (13%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.