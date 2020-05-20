City of Sarasota to partially close 2 streets this weekend to help local businesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will facilitate two experimental partial street closures downtown this weekend in order to help increase foot traffic to local businesses.
The plan is designed to aid in the economic recovery of local businesses. The closures will begin at 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, and all day Sunday and Monday, May 24-25, in the 1300 block of Main Street, between Palm Avenue to Miramar Court and on State Street from the State Street Garage to Lemon Avenue.
The City is also seeking vendors interested in selling or giving away protective masks at Main Street/Palm Avenue and Main Street/Lemon Avenue this weekend during the closure and at designated areas at Lido Beach and Bayfront Park.
If you are interested in mask sales and donations, contact Purchasing General Manager David Boswell at 941-263-6448 or Interim Development Services Director Gretchen Schneider at 941-263-6590 for more details.
Patrons are expected to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Signage will be in place at both partial street closures reminding residents and visitors about safe social distancing practices.
