Memorial day weekend weather looking hot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Going to be nice on Wednesday with a west wind which will keep temperatures in the mid 80′s under mostly sunny skies. Dry air will stay in place for the day with no chance for rain.
Thursday winds will slowly switch around to the SSW which will start to bring the humidity up a little. It should still be a nice day with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with only a 20% chance for mainly an inland storm or two.
Friday it begins to warm up with most everyone warming up to near 90 and a 30% chance for a few scattered storms along the sea breeze.
The Memorial day weekend looks to be a warm one with a high near 90 each day and mid 80′s on the beaches. Skies will be generally partly cloudy with a slight chance for late day storms. Should not spoil your day however as they will be hit or miss.
Not much change expected through the shortened work week with scattered afternoon storms expected through Friday.
Boating looking good for the weekend with generally SE winds turning to the SW later in the day with speeds anywhere from 5-10 kts. Seas will be 2 feet or less each day.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.