Manatee Memorial to expand visitation to ER, procedural areas

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Memorial Hospital announced Tuesday that expanded visitation is now in place, loosening some COVID-19 restrictions.
ER and surgical/procedural areas staff will now allow one patient per visitor, age 18 or older. Those visitors can accompany patients upon arrival and will screened for fever and will required to wear a mask and use hand-sanitizer.
These additional visitation exceptions were added to the exceptions the hospital established on March 18. Those areas included OB/Neonatal, special needs patients and compassionate care/end-of-life situations.
Visitors are not still not permitted in the Inpatient Nursing Units or rooms.
Here is a detailed list of current visitation exceptions from the hospital:
· ER – Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may accompany a patient in the ER. The visitor must come in with the patient at the time of arrival. Both are required to wear a mask and should bring their own. The visitor must stay in the specific room assigned to the patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, no visitation is permitted on the Inpatient Nursing Units.
· Surgical/procedural areas – Limit of one visitor age 18 or older may accompany the patient for admitting and pre-surgical areas. Both will be required to wear a mask upon arrival. The visitor will need to leave before the surgery starts and may not wait at the hospital. The visitor will be notified when the patient is ready to be picked up and given their discharge information. The visitor again needs a mask as they enter the building for discharge. If a patient is to stay overnight after their procedure, no visitation is allowed on the Inpatient Nursing Units.
· Labor and Delivery: limitation of one support person who may stay over night
· Mom and Baby/Post-partum**: one support person who may stay over night
· Neonatal: one support person
· Special needs patients, compassionate care/end-of-life situations.
**Reminder for OB patient’s families: when picking up mothers and/or newborns, please secure someone to watch older children, since they are not able to visit the hospital.
