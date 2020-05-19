Lido Beach reopens after being shut down for two months

LIDO BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - People lined Lido Beach on Tuesday, enjoying the Gulf waters. The beach officially reopened this morning.
“I think it’s great, I think it’s been a long time coming," said Ryan Caldwell, a Sarasota resident. "At Siesta, the parking situation has been a little rough and now that Lido is back in action, I know for guys like myself, it’s great to be out here and to be able to enjoy the beach.”
This is expected to also breathe some life into businesses nearby on St. Armands Circle. There was already an impact, with people enjoying the shops and restaurants. Bruce Clark is owner of Flip Flops Shops. He tells ABC7, with Lido Beach now open, this will be a big boost for his business and so many others.
“I think it’s going to be a lot, I see the traffic that’s out here is quite a bit more than the past week,” said Clark.
People were seen on the beach social distancing and not gathering in groups of more than 10. Sarasota City Commissioners are urging beachgoers to follow all CDC guidelines.
“I was a little nervous at first, just because I’m also a biology student, so I learned a lot about corona before we left school," said Sorymer Lopez, a visitor to Lido Beach. "But I think with the social distancing, it’s working pretty well. Not everyone is interacting with each other, it’s pretty spread out and I think it’s fine.”
