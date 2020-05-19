Florida hits grim total of 2K+ COVID-19 deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that 2,052 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
46,944 confirmed cases have been recorded according to the DOH Dashboard, which is now reporting only once daily. Florida is currently in Phase 1 of re-opening and businesses are beginning to open with limited capacity.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 888 Residents: 883 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 5
Conditions and Care Deaths: 82 Hospitalizations* Residents: 196 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 368 (42%) Female: 514 (58%) Unknown/No data: 1 (<1%)
Race: Black: 169 (19%) White: 557 (63%) Other: 65 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 92 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 176 (20%) Not-Hispanic: 575 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 132 (15%)
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 533 Residents: 517 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 63 Hospitalizations* Residents: 147 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 65
Gender: Male: 211 (41%) Female: 306 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 35 (7%) White: 410 (79%) Other: 31 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 41 (8%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 46 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 399 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 72 (14%)
