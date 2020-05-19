The Florida Center creates free content to help with mental health

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Center has released a series of free videos and content that will help individuals deal with stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis.
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and the group is working to create ways to reach families and children in need. The webinars include an upcoming two part series called “Survival Parenting During Covid-19.” Registration is currently open for the series, which will take place May 19 and 20 at 1 p.m.
These webinar series can be viewed here.
The Florida Center also released a series of short videos created by its school-based mental health therapists.
That video playlist is available on Youtube channel.
