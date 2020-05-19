First Alert Weather: After the rains the Suncoast dries out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The upper air disturbance that encouraged strong thunderstorms yesterday is departing today and the surface cold front will sink south, stall and wash out. Behind the weak front some drier air will move in and rain will give way to sunnier skies. Temperatures will be held down by the southwest wind blowing over the waters that are in the upper 70′s. We get a few morning showers before this transition takes place but the afternoon will feature dry skies and sunshine. Tomorrow will be a dry and sunny day from start to finish.