City of Venice begins repairs at the Centennial Park Gazebo

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Public Works Department has started capital improvement repairs at the Centennial Park Gazebo.
The gazebo will be temporarily closed for this first phase of repairs for about three to four weeks.
Additionally, crews are preparing to pour concrete pads for benches on West Venice Avenue at Centennial Park.
There will be temporarily sidewalk closures during this project.
The city is asking for the community’s patience while the work is completed.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.