City of Sarasota offering grants to small businesses, here’s how to apply

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The City of Sarasota is now accepting applications for their Small Business and Safety Assistance Grant Program.
The city will be giving out about $2.2 million to small businesses in need. The money comes from previously approved economic development funds that are now being redirected for this grant program. If a business is selected to receive the grant they can get up to $5,000. The city will be able to help about 400 local businesses through this program.
To receive the grant the business must meet certain guidelines such as being located within the City of Sarasota and having less than 25 full-time employees. Applicants must also tell the city how they plan on using the money, whether it be for something like rent, PPE, or payroll.
“I found that there were a lot of businesses that were slipping through the cracks of the other programs. And they weren’t qualifying for the other programs whether it’s because they didn’t meet the qualifications for employees or there just wasn’t enough money coming down from the federal government. And so what we’re really doing is focusing on businesses that were directly affected by the COVID governmental closures. So your service industry businesses, your personal services, barber shops, hairdressers, restaurants," said City of Sarasota Commissioner Hagen Brody.
The grants will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis and will be available until the funds are all used up. Brody said business owners can expect to receive the grants as early as the end of the month.
For more information about the grants or to apply for one click here.
