Choral Artists of Sarasota will feature a virtual Fourth of July concert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Choral Artists of Sarasota will be continuing its tradition of honoring Independence Day in the U.S. this year by performing a concert, except this time it will be virtual.
The virtual music celebration is being done to ensure the safety of the singers and the audience.
According to Artistic Director Joseph Holt, this year’s concert will feature highlights of previous Fourth of July celebrations and it will be streamed over various platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.
“Audiences should prepare to tune in and sing along on July 4,” Holt said. “We’ll be safe, and we’ll be celebrating.”
For the past 15 years, these concerts have featured musical pieces that the group says presents a collective national sense of pride and patriotism.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.