Bird Key Park re-opening parking lot to public on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that the Bird Key Park parking lot will re-open to the public on Wednesday morning starting at 9:00 a.m.
This comes after an emergency order that was issued by City Manager Tom Barwin, in discussion with the City of Sarasota mayor, Jen Ahearn-Koch.
Open spaces at the park have remained available throughout the local COVID-19 health emergency for walking, jogging, exercise and outdoor relaxation for people and pets.
The City of Sarasota say they continue to encourage citizens to follow CDC guidelines for safe social distancing while in the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
