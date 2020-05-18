Murder suspect extradited to Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect in a Manatee County homicide has been extradited to face charges.
Cody Oxendine is accused of murdering Robert McCarthy in April of 2018. According to court documents, deputies were called to the a home in Elwood Park after a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot. McCarthy was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Officials believe that McCarthy was killed during a robbery and through investigation, determined Oxendine to be the suspect.
At the time, Oxendine was being held in the Henry County Jail in Georgia on unrelated charges.
Investigators obtained a warrant and charged Oxendine with Second Degree Murder. Nearly two years later, he has been extradited to Manatee County and is being held on no bond.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.