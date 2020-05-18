Florida sits just shy of 2K COVID-19 deaths

(WWSB) - With its 11 a.m. update, the Department of Health confirms that Florida has suffered 1,997 deaths from COVID-19. The state currently has 46,442 laboratory confirmed cases.
As the state continues to re-open, the FDOH is updating these totals once daily.
Here are the latest numbers for the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 867 Residents: 863 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 81 Hospitalizations* Residents: 194 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 357 (41%) Female: 506 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 166 (19%) White: 541 (63%) Other: 65 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 91 (11%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 162 (19%) Not-Hispanic: 570 (66%) Unknown/No Data: 131 (15%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 518 Residents: 502 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 58 Hospitalizations* Residents: 146 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 65
Gender: Male: 206 (41%) Female: 296 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 34 (7%) White: 406 (81%) Other: 31 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 31 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 46 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 397 (79%) Unknown/No Data: 59 (12%
