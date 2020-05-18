First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, expected today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A trough of low pressure over the eastern United States will see some energy passing through it today. That energy will tap into warm moist air over the state and bring good chances for thunderstorms later this morning and into the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms that develop could become strong to severe with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Some of the rains will make driving difficult as water ponds on roadways. Because of the numerous thunderstorms, there will also be frequent lightning strikes. Although some storms will move onshore in the mid to late morning, the bulk of the activity should occur in the afternoon. By early evening the storms will begin to move inland and away from the Suncoast.