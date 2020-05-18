Disney Springs reopening comes with a warning about risk

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — As Walt Disney World prepares to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it’s posting a warning.
The warning posted Monday on the website for Disney Springs says while enhanced safety measures are being taken, there’s “an inherent risk" of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present.
The opening of some shops and restaurants at Disney Springs on Wednesday marks the latest baby steps Orlando’s theme park resorts are taking toward reopening.
They have been shuttered since mid-March when the spread of the new coronavirus forced them to close their gates.
