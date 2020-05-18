Did you apply for unemployment in March and still haven’t received benefits? Fill out our form

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters last week that most people who applied for unemployment benefits had received their benefits, many of you reached out to ABC7 to say that wasn’t the case.
Representative Margaret Good echoed this,"“We have constituents call us every day that have applied for unemployment benefits in March and have yet to receive a check."
We heard heartbreaking stories about people not having enough money for food and other bills. ABC7′s Daniela Hurtado and the digital content team have created a document that you can fill out if you have found yourself in this situation.
Monday, ABC7 emailed a list of 457 names of Floridians who have not yet received benefits to the DEO, the office of the governor, and other legislators. We will do this every day until we stop getting names.
Congressman Vern Buchanan responded to the email, “It is unacceptable that so many people who are eligible for unemployment benefits are still waiting to receive their checks. I have forwarded this list to the governor’s office requesting immediate action on their applications. Many of these people need the money now to put food on the table and pay their bills. There is simply no excuse for continuing delays.”
Sen. Joe Gruters reached out to ABC7 , “My office has received hundreds of requests for assistance. Each case varies on the level of complexity involved on how quickly the case is resolved. We respond to every call and e-mail as quickly as possible. We are doing everything we can to assist each individual in receiving their benefits as quickly as possible.”
If you applied with the FDEO in March and still have not received any benefits, fill out the form below. We will send the contact information directly to the governor’s office on your behalf.
