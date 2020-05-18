DeSantis announces opening of new ramps on I-4/408 interchange

(WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of five new ramps on I-4 at the SR 408 interchange months ahead of schedule.
The Florida Department of Transportation took advantage of decreased traffic to complete the work quickly. The Governor has also pushed FDOT projects through quickly. As a result, the state has saved 650 construction days and managed to keep 1,500 construction jobs during the pandemic.
The governor told reporters that this was the most difficult and busiest part of the I-4 improvement project.
“The completion of this project will make a big difference for Floridians who commute through this area. Secretary Thibault has shown his commitment and dedication in completing this project expeditiously and I look forward to seeing more infrastructure projects like this finish ahead of schedule,” DeSantis wrote in a press release.
