Chance for scattered showers Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A trough of low pressure will still bring a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. The rain chance is at 40% and runs through the early afternoon.
We will see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and with winds out of the WNW at 10 mph it will keep temperatures in the mid 80′s for highs inland and low 80′s near the coast.
Tuesday night mostly fair skies with a low on Wednesday in the low 70′s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected on Wednesday and highs in the mid 80′s.
Thursday we warm up and moisten up with the humidity rising back up. Highs will be in the upper 80′s along with a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms mainly inland.
Warm temperatures with partly cloudy skies can be expected through the weekend with highs each day in the upper 80′s to low 90′s and feels like temperatures in the mid 90′s. The rain chance will stay at 30% for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Arthur continues to move east away from North Carolina it will begin to lose its tropical characteristics on Tuesday and be downgraded to a low pressure system as it heads SE toward Bermuda.
