Bradenton woman charged in theft of heirloom from deceased man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was arrested after police say she stole a priceless ring belonging to a deceased patient at a Venice nursing home.
In March, a Venice resident passed away at a local senior living facility. When the man’s family came to collect their father’s belongings, they noticed that his West Point Military Academy - Class of 1955 ring was missing and contacted law enforcement.
During the investigation, police learned that the ring was pawned by Carlee Marie Smith, who listed the senior facility as her employer on the pawn shop paperwork.
The ring changed hands three times between Venice, New York, and St. Petersburg. Detectives were able to locate it and return it to the family.
In April, 2020 a Judge signed an arrest warrant for Smith for Grand Theft, False Ownership Information to a Pawnbroker, and Dealing in Stolen Property. Smith is currently in Manatee County Jail.
