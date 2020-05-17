New state COVID-19 testing site at Robert L Taylor Community Complex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A state-run, walk-up COVID-19 testing site will be open to the public beginning Sunday, May 17, and for the next 14 days at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in North Sarasota.
No appointments or prescriptions are necessary, and individuals can walk or park their vehicles at the community complex located at 1845 34th St.
“Any age group can get tested. We have a less invasive testing procedure now. The Q-tip is about as long as a regular Q-tips. It goes inside the nasal passage. It’s free you don’t need to physicians notice which used to be required. You don’t have to be ill that was once a requirement. We just hope that the community will come out and participate in this”. says Wayne Balcom who is the Testing Site Incident Commander.
The testing site is in the city of Sarasota's Newtown area which is in City Commissioner Willie Shaw's district. He says it's important this area has access to testing.
“I have three different ZIP Codes within my district. 34234, 34236, and 34237. It’s important that people from this portion in the community can get to a central location easily”. explains Commissioner Shaw.
Anyone receive free testing regardless of residency or symptoms.
The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the capacity of 200 tests per day is reached.
You can call in or click here, for your results.
If you don’t have access to a phone or computer, you can come back to the Robert L Taylor Community Complex testing site for your results.
