First Alert Weather: Sunday, May 17, 2020 - Isolated strong storms possible across the Suncoast tomorrow

Tropical Storm Arthur has become better organized over the last 24 hours and will continue to slowly develop in the western Atlantic coming very close to the outer banks of North Carolina. As of the 5:00 p.m. advisory maximum sustained wind speeds are 45 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the North Carolina coastline. This will bring 1-3 inches of rainfall to the the Carolina coast tonight and tomorrow with tropical storm force winds over 100 miles from the center of circulation.