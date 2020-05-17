First Alert Weather: Sunday, May 17, 2020 - Isolated strong storms possible across the Suncoast tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Clouds will increase this evening as a surge of moisture returns across the Suncoast. It’ll be a mild and muggy evening with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
A deepening trough moves into the southeast early tomorrow morning increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The Suncoast is under a ‘Marginal Risk’ for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats for any storms that become severe include damaging winds, pocket change hail, and frequent lightning. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will top out in the low-80s. It’ll be breezy with winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
Latest on Tropical Storm Arthur
Tropical Storm Arthur has become better organized over the last 24 hours and will continue to slowly develop in the western Atlantic coming very close to the outer banks of North Carolina. As of the 5:00 p.m. advisory maximum sustained wind speeds are 45 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the North Carolina coastline. This will bring 1-3 inches of rainfall to the the Carolina coast tonight and tomorrow with tropical storm force winds over 100 miles from the center of circulation.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Be cautious of any developing thunderstorms if you plan to go to local beaches. You can track storms as they develop and use the lightning detector feature by downloading our First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.