All Faiths Food Bank holds mass distribution as food assistance continues to rise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coronavirus pandemic is causing an economic impact along the Suncoast, and with so many people out of work, the demand for food has gone up tremendously.
“{We’re} giving them as much food as they need,” said Nelle Miller, Board Chair for All Faiths Food Bank.
Hundreds of cars lined up outside Ed Smith Stadium on Saturday morning. All Faiths Food Bank, with help from volunteers and the National Guard, distributed boxes of food to families in need. The plan was to pass out 4, 600 kits on this mass distribution.
“We had a big influx of cars in the first half hour. Now it’s flowing steadily and we’ve gone by the third of the food that we brought already,” said Miller.
Earlier this month, ABC7 spoke with the CEO of All Faiths Food Bank, who told us that’s she’s never seen such a demand for food in the food bank’s history. With this new normal, she says the organizations has to take precautions.
“It’s an entirely new world for food banks as well as everyone else in the country. And so we need to accommodate and shift how we do business and some of the things we’ve had to do is pre package all of the food. That is so time consuming. I can’t begin to describe that. And in order to make sure that the food is safe and in order to make sure that we are feeding people we have been repackaging all of this food,” said Sandra Frank, CEO of All Faiths Food Bank.
However, this was not the first time they held a mass giveaway during the pandemic. Last week, they hosted one at Cool Today Park.
“It’s not going to run out. We’re here to serve our neighbors,” said Miller.
For more information about where to find food in Sarasota County, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.