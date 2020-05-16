SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Depression One forms off the coast of east-central Florida. Tropical Storm Watch issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast. If this becomes a tropical storm it would be named Arthur, which would be first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
This system will pose no direct threat to the state of Florida, matter of fact it will keep us dry on Sunday.
The low-level center is well defined and deep convection has persisted near the center and in bands on the east side of the circulation for the past several hours. The cyclone is considered tropical instead of subtropical because it has central deep convection and a relatively small radius of maximum wind. It has winds up to 35 mph and is expected to gradually strengthen as it moves north northeast at 13 mph in the Atlantic. The pressure is currently at 1008 mb.
