Troopers investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are on scene investigating a fatal traffic crash in Palmetto that happened on Saturday morning.
The crash took place on U.S. 19 and 61st Street East around 10:00 a.m. and it was a vehicle versus a bicyclist.
Troopers say the bicyclist, an unknown female, was on a regular bike when she was hit by an unknown driver of an unknown vehicle that was traveling northbound. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
There is still a partial roadblock in the area.
We have a crew on scene gathering more information about this incident.
