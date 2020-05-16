Suncoast restaurants adjusting well after Phase 1 reopening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even though Restaurants are able to operate at 25% capacity, restaurants like Rincon Cubano have chosen not to open up their dining area but is still serving their customers
Customers line up and stand on the tape markers as they wait for their food from Rincon Cubano in Sarasota. This has become of apart of new normal.
Earlier this month Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for restaurants to operate at a 25% capacity inside but the owner of Rincon Cubano, Jose Lozano says he’s taking his time before opening the dine-in area.
"Just not there yet slowly but surely maybe in two to three weeks, we’ll open probably six-table. We’re gonna start outside and then work our way slowly inside the restaurant ". explains Lozano.
For now, the restaurant has created a system of to-go orders with pick-ups.
“I’ve been following CDC guidelines. You can order outside or over the phone. We deliver through the bike squad we just want to be safe”. explains Lozano.
A customer says she appreciates the system in place for her safety.
"Different but I’m glad they’re open. I was really happy when they answer the phone. And they have a great system I feel very safe about getting my food. It’s how we have to do it and I’m glad to support them ". she says.
On Siesta Key, Sebastian Marin owner of the Seafood Joint and Market, says many of his customers are now ordering from the fish market rather than the restaurant.
“I’m a fish market and restaurant I was able to get the fresh market open people would come and pick up fresh fish to take home and prepare for themselves. I did a couple of deliveries for those that did not want to come out I made it work”. says Marin.
Starting Monday, restaurants will be able to operate at a 50% capacity.
