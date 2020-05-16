Four NPPD K-9’s are receiving body armor vests from non-profit K-9 organization

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Four K-9′s with the North Port Police Department (NPPD) are getting bullet and stab protective vests.
It’s all because of a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9′s Incorporated.
One vest alone costs close to one thousand dollars.
The organization is based in Massachusetts and their mission is to provide these vests other assistance to law enforcement K-9′s and related agencies throughout the country.
The armor will be delivered delivered to Nero, Bear, Dutch and Jett within the next ten weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.