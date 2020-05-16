First Alert Weather: Saturday, May 16, 2020 - Tropical Depression 1 forms in the Atlantic, but allows lots of sunshine on the Suncoast tomorrow

By Noel Rehm | May 16, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 7:04 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

The chance for any additional rain will taper off later this evening as skies gradually become mostly clear. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

Regardless of the development of Tropical Depression One it will allow us to see a pleasant Sunday with lots of sunshine as we remain on the west-side of the system. It will continue moving north northeast towards the North Carolina coastline. As of now, a tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the North Carolina coast. Afternoon highs tomorrow will top out in the mid-80s with a light breeze out of the northeast shifting to the west at 5-15 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.

