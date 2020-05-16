FDOH reports over 45,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Saturday morning that the state now has 45,588 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
44,369of those cases are positive Florida residents. The coronavirus death toll has hit 1,973 in Florida.
FDOH is now updating once daily. As testing sites continue to multiply, including right here in the Suncoast, here are the latest local totals.
Manatee:
Total Cases: 849 Residents: 845 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 81 Hospitalizations* Residents: 193 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 56
Gender: Male: 348 (41%) Female: 497 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 166 (20%) White: 532 (63%) Other: 65 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 82 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 155 (18%) Not-Hispanic: 568 (67%) Unknown/No Data: 122 (14%)
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 508 Residents: 492 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 58 Hospitalizations* Residents: 145 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 66
Gender: Male: 201 (41%) Female: 291 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 33 (7%) White: 399 (81%) Other: 31 (6%) Unknown/No Data: 29 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 45 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 391 (79%) Unknown/No Data: 56 (11%)
